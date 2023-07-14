Harsh Kapadia is equipping children with 21st-century skills to succeed in an ever-evolving world

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14: In today’s rapidly evolving world, education must keep pace with the dynamic changes happening around us. The traditional models of education, focused solely on imparting knowledge, are no longer sufficient. To thrive in the 21st century, students need a new set of skills and competencies that go beyond textbook learning. And this is exactly what Harsh Kapadia, Trustee at HB Kapadia Schools, aims to achieve.

With his strong educational background and passion for innovative teaching methods, Harsh, 33, who represents the fourth generation of the Kapadia family, has been pivotal in shaping the future of education at HB Kapadia Schools. A Chartered Accountant and lawyer by qualification, he has studied International Business at Harvard and educational leadership in Singapore and Finland.

As someone who always wanted to be involved in the field of education and armed with a diverse professional and educational background, Harsh has driven the adoption of contemporary teaching and learning practices at HB Kapadia Schools, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in the future.

One of Harsh’s notable contributions is the setting up of the 9 Kids preschool, which focuses on a hands-on learning approach. Its innovative learning environment consists of nine distinct sections, including a live kitchen space, market and drama space, play space, ICT space, music and movement space, literacy space, art and craft space, motor skills space, and numeracy space.

These thoughtfully designed spaces encourage children to explore, experiment, and understand the concepts taught in classrooms while also ensuring the adoption of essential life skills. The curriculum at 9 Kids is carefully conceptualised around real-world affairs, making learning more relevant and engaging for young learners.

“We believe that education is not just about imparting knowledge but about nurturing young minds, igniting their curiosity, and equipping them with the skills and values necessary to navigate an ever-changing world. That is why we have created unique learning spaces at 9 Kids, where children can explore, experiment, and discover their passions. By creating a holistic learning environment that goes beyond academics, providing hands-on learning experiences, and inculcating a sense of curiosity, we aim to instil a lifelong love for learning in our students,” says Harsh.

To facilitate practical learning experiences, 9 Kids has implemented a unique teaching methodology, such as enabling students to simulate buying and selling products to learn addition, subtraction, and numbers. Through role-playing and exposure, students actively participate in their own learning process, making it both enjoyable and effective. This approach has been extended to students up to grade 7, with a significant emphasis on instilling moral values.

Harsh’s vision revolves around creating an exceptional learning environment that equips children with the essential 21st-century skills necessary to succeed in an ever-evolving world. Through innovative infrastructure, a personalised learning approach, and an integrated curriculum, 9 Kids is revolutionising how children learn and develop lifelong skills. The educators go above and beyond to ensure that each concept is taught in multiple ways, catering to diverse learning styles and ensuring that children enjoy their learning journey.

By implementing powerful learning methods and resources, HB Kapadia Schools are nurturing the intellectual and creative leaders of tomorrow. With a relentless commitment to excellence, Harsh has transformed the educational landscape, empowering students to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact in society.

“We are not just shaping the minds of children, but building good human beings who are future-ready,” adds Harsh.

