Harsh Punjabee celebrates his 36th birthday by disrupting the bond market!

October 10: Harsh Punjabee is a serial entrepreneur and an investor in multiple early-stage and second-stage ventures across India, the UK, UAE. He is also a fixed-income enthusiast and has been trading bonds for more than a decade.

Harsh saw an opportunity to make bond markets more efficient, transparent and accessible for retail investors and founded his start-up SMEST Capital in 2018. “SMEST” is a combination of smart and invest.

“Indians love the stability and fixed returns while investing, but there are hardly any choices for them. I want to fill the gap between FD and Equity and introduce Indian investors to Bonds, a more stable and inflation-beating asset class.” says Harsh.

With SMEST, Harsh is shaking up the status quo and democratizing the Fixed-Income corporate bond market. The platform provides users with complete transparency, access best prices, and a simple user interface to trade bonds.

Niraj Shah, VP of Operations at SMEST, shares the birthday with Harsh. The childhood friends turned business partners are unstoppable in making bond investments accessible to every investor. Niraj says, “While we both trade bonds, the strongest bond we hold is our friendship which makes it possible for us to ride the toughest tides.”

SMEST is currently the fastest-growing SEBI-regulated Fixed Income broker in India. It has over 50,000+ active investors and has a wide array of financial products of more than Rs. 10,000 crores in the debt segment.

Niraj shared an update,” We are currently revamping the smest.in website, and this will be our significant disruption by providing more information and building trust with our customers.”

With SMEST, Harsh is revolutionizing the bond market and empowering a generation of Indian investors. Reminiscing on his journey, Harsh says,” I have grown a lot since I started SMEST. Every day is a new challenge, but I am more and more energized to face them and solve them. Even though it’s my birthday and I am turning older, I am growing a lot younger. I am excited about our path forward, and I am eternally grateful to the entire team at SMEST for making what seemed impossible possible!”

