Harshdeep Hortico Limited Reports Strong Operating Results for the year Ended March 31, 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: Harshdeep) is pleased to announce its robust performance for the year ended March 31, 2024, both on a standalone basis. The Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024, reviewed and approved the financial results.

Performance Highlights:

Standalone Revenues: Total Standalone revenues from operations amounted to Rs. 4842.37 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024, marking significant growth compared to Rs. 4076.70 Lakhs in the previous fiscal year.

Standalone EBITDA stood at Rs. 1077.47 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to Rs. 597.67 Lakhs in the previous year, reflecting a notable increase. Standalone Profit After Tax (PAT): The company achieved a Standalone PAT of Rs. 655.01 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024, as against Rs. 184.56 Lakhs in the previous fiscal year, demonstrating a substantial growth trajectory.

Key Financials (INR in Lakhs except for EPS): (On Standalone basis)

For the Year ended March 31st, 2024, Harshdeep Hortico Limited registered a Standalone Total Revenue of Rs.4,842.32 Lakhs. Standalone Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs. 655.01 Lakhs, increased by 254.90% over the same period last year.

The Company is proud to announce that it is currently debt-free, reinforcing its financial stability and strategic positioning.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harshit Hitesh Shah, Whole-time Director of the Company, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to report record earnings for our company this year! This marks an incredible milestone for our team and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees. We look forward to continuing to serve our stakeholders through delivering innovative technology and excellent customer service.”

