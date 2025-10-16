HARTING India showcases Railway connectivity Solutions & Innovations at IREE Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: HARTING India is showcasing its cutting edge railway connectivity solutions at IREE 2025 taking place from October 15- 18 at the Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Visitors can find HARTING at Hall 3, Booth No. 3.5, where the company will present its latest connectivity technologies designed to power the future of Rolling Stock. Reinforcing its commitment to India's high-speed and sustainable railway future.

As industries across India accelerate their journey towards smart railways, we are all geared up for future that is connected and more inclusive. With a comprehensive range of advanced electrical connectivity solutions designed specifically for the railway and transportation sectors, we are focussing this year's IREE Expo 2025 in high performance connectors that ensures reliable, safe, and efficient power, signal and data transmission across rolling stock and infrastructure application. Our Highlights for this year:

* Han® HPR & HPTC Series- Robust and weather-resistant connectors for demanding railway environments.

* Underslung and Roof mounted inter-vehicle (IV) couplers - Designed for efficient modular connections between train cars, ensuring durability under extreme conditions.

* Miniaturization & High-Performance Interfaces - Compact Solutions that meet the demand for lightweight yet powerful designs.

* Low, Medium and High Current & Voltage Han® Series EL products - Tailored for power distribution and control systems, offering high releiability and easy maintenance.

IREE India 2025 is the premier platform for showcasing Railway and connectivity innovations, and we are excited to engage with industry leaders, customers, and partners. "HARTING's technologies are engineered to empower the future of mobility" said Mr. Jacob Chandy - Managing Director - HARTING India Pvt Ltd. The stall was graced by the presence of APAC Managing Director - Mabel Low, and Transportation Global Head - Malte Hoffman, and Head of Product Management - Frank Quast.

AT IREE 2025, we are excited to demonstrate how our connectivity solutions contributing to India's evolving rail ecosystems - from high-speed trains to smart sustainable infrastructure.

With its long standing expertise in connectivity, innovation, and reliability, HARTING continues to partner with major railway OEM's and system integrators worldwide, helping advance India's journey toward a connected and efficient transportation network.

HARTING experts will be available at the booth to demonstrate products applications, share technical expertise, and discuss how the company's connectivity portfolio can support India's high speed connectivity solutions.

About HARTING Technology:

The HARTING Technology Group is a leading global provider of industrial connectivity. Around 6,000 employees are active across the globe in 42 sales companies, 14 production facilities and seven R&D sites. HARTING connectivity solutions are used to transmit "data and power" in numerous industrial sectors. Among others, in transportation, electromobility, renewable energy production, automation and mechanical engineering. In the 2023/24 business year the family owned and managed company generated sales of EUR 940 million.

About HARTING India

HARTING in India was set up in April 2005. The company began its India operations with a full-fledged office headquartered in Chennai, India in Oct 2005. The company is registered under Indian Companies Act. In addition to Chennai Headquarter, HARTING India has sales offices located in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

HARTING India seeks to enhance the country's Industrial capability and competitiveness to become a Global Player in terms of Technology and Markets, by providing the latest technology and innovative Interconnection solutions. With its vast experience and global reach, HARTING will be the most preferred partner for Interconnection solutions in India in the field of Factory Automation, Machinery, Energy, Transportation, Event Management Technology, Infrastructure and Medical technology. HARTING India is also an associate member of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, VDMA and the CII.

Meet us at IREE India 2025: Hall 3, Booth No. 3.5, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

