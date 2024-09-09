HarvestPlus Solutions and COFCO International Launch Punjab's First Nutrition School in Ludhiana, Focusing on Breakfast Nutrition

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 9: HarvestPlus Solutions and COFCO International India have reached a significant milestone in addressing micronutrient deficiencies among school-age children with the launch of the Nutri-Pathshala Model in Punjab and Haryana. This groundbreaking initiative is poised to revolutionize school feeding programs in India by integrating biofortified grains into daily meals. This achievement underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions and improving the nutritional health of students through cutting-edge advancements

The Nutri-Pathshala model focuses on enriching school meals with Iron Pearl Millet and Zinc Wheat, which are packed with essential nutrients to boost children's health and development. The program also includes Nutri-Dabba for nutritious meal packs, Nutri-Diary for tracking dietary intake, and Arogya Club for health education. Together, these elements support a holistic approach to nutrition, fostering healthier futures for school going students.

Arun Baral, CEO, HarvestPlus Solutions said "With the launch of the Nutri-Pathshala program in Punjab and Haryana, we are taking a significant step towards transforming the nutritional landscape for school-age children in these regions. By integrating biofortified grains and comprehensive wellness components, we are addressing micronutrient deficiencies and setting a new standard for school feeding programs. This initiative is designed to ensure that children receive not only essential nutrients but also the education and support needed for their overall well-being, paving the way for a healthier, more vibrant future."

Ravinder Kaur, District Education Officer, commented, "The Nutri-Pathshala program embodies a comprehensive approach to supporting the holistic development of children. By integrating elements like Nutri-Dabba for nutritious meal packs, Nutri-Diary for tracking dietary intake, and Arogya Club for health and wellness education, we are creating a robust framework that nurtures both the body and mind. These interconnected components not only ensure adequate nutritional intake but also empower students with the knowledge and tools they need to lead healthier lives."

Vibhav Agarwal, Deputy CEO, COFCO International India Private Limited said, "Our commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of our mission, and we are proud to announce this new initiative. We believe that improving the quality of school meals is a critical step toward ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and succeed, both in the classroom and beyond."

Ravinder Grover, Global Business Manager, HarvestPlus Solutions, added, "With the invaluable support from COFCO International, we are thrilled to launch the Nutri-Pathshala model in Punjab and Haryana. This partnership has been pivotal in scaling our innovative initiative, enabling us to make substantial improvements to school meal programs and more effectively address micronutrient deficiencies. Together, we are transforming the nutritional landscape for children and making a meaningful impact on their health and development."

Recently, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified crop varieties, marking a significant stride in enhancing food security and nutrition across the nation. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of biofortified crops in key government initiatives such as the Mid-Day Meal scheme for school children and Anganwadi services. By integrating these nutrient-rich crops into these programs, the government aims to improve the nutritional intake of children and vulnerable populations, tackling malnutrition in India. This aligns perfectly with our Nutri-Pathshala model, which focuses on incorporating biofortified crops into school feeding programs to enhance children's nutrition and well-being

The Nutri-Pathshala Program is being implemented by HarvestPlus and HarvestPlus Solutions with support from esteemed partners such as Ray Welfare Trust, Arti Mills, BLKS, Education Department and School authorities who are playing a pivotal role in bringing this model to fruition. Through this collaborative effort, we are not only addressing immediate nutritional needs but also fostering a sustainable model for improving school feeding programs across Punjab and Haryana.

