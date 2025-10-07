Haryana CM holds meetings with top Japanese investors in Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct 7 The delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister of Nayab Singh Saini held a series of meetings with senior representatives of leading Japanese investors, including Aisin, Air Water, TASI, Nambu, Denso, Sojitz, Nissin Foods, Kawakin Holdings, Toppan, TDK Corporation, and Seiren Corporation in Tokyo, on Tuesday.

These projects are expected to provide a further boost to the manufacturing ecosystem in Haryana and generate significant employment.

"Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, held one-on-one meetings with leading Japanese corporations, including M/s Aisin, Air Water, TASI, Nambu, Denso, Sojitz, Nissin Foods, Kawakin Holdings, Toppan, TDK Corporation and Seiren Corporation. Discussions were held on green field investments in the field of automotive, electronics and precision components, industrial parts, metalworking industries and processed foods among others," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X on Tuesday.

"Meaningful discussions were held on enhancement of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) engagement and technological collaboration. Haryana Government showcased their policy on Model Industrial Townships and encouraged Japanese companies to come and invest in Haryana," the post added.

On Monday, Saini, along with Tatsuya Maruyama, Governor of Shimane Prefecture, Hajime Ikeda, Speaker Shimane Prefecture Assembly, and R Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, addressed the celebration of 'India-Japan Partnership: Shimane Haryana' at the Indian Embassy to enhance the collaboration between the two countries, particularly Shimane and India, especially Haryana.

The delegation led by CM Saini also travelled from Tokyo to Osaka via the Shinkansen - Osaka Bullet Train, which is renowned for its infrastructure and operational excellence. As part of the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative of the Government of India, a similar high-speed train corridor is being developed between Mumbai to Ahmedabad under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, the Chief Minister, along with the Charge d’Affaires, interacted with the Indian community and celebrated the International Geeta Mahotsav organised by the Embassy of India in Japan.

"Participated in the Gita Mahotsav celebrations, a grand event that showcased the rich tapestry of religion, culture, art, and heritage. The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora and international devotees, reflecting the timeless relevance of the Bhagavad Gita - and reaffirming Haryana’s position as a beacon of spiritual and cultural heritage on the global stage," Saini posted on X.

