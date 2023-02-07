Haryana CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting

Ahead of the Haryana budget presentation later this month, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with his cabinet ministers and top officials on Tuesday.

As a part of the pre-budget consultations, the Chief Minister reviewed the announcements made last year besides discussing the upcoming state budget.

This year, Haryana's annual Budget session will commence on February 20 and will be held in two parts, with a recess in between.

The first part of the session will be held from February 20 to 23 and the later part during March 16-21.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said his priority would be to allocate higher budgetary provisions for farmers.

Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said he intends to strengthen the transportation system through various means, including procuring new buses.

Last year, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, proposed a Budget worth Rs 177,256 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Khattar gave an estimation of Rs 73,000 crore to be collected in tax revenue in the financial year 2022-23.

For Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23, total revenue receipts are projected to be Rs 106,424.70 crore comprising tax revenues of Rs 73,727.50 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 12,205.36 crore.

The share of Central taxes is expected to be at Rs 8,925.98 crore and grant-in-aid at Rs 11,565.86 crore. Capital receipts are projected to be at Rs 5,393.89 crore, Khattar had said.

The state's fiscal deficit was expected to be at 2.98 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2022-23.

"For the financial year 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is expected to be within the prescribed limit of 3.5 per cent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 per cent of GSDP, as per the BE (Budget Estimate) of 2022-23", Khattar had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor