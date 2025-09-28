Haryana CM seeks investments by Japanese companies

Chandigarh, Sep 28 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday, held a meeting with top functionaries of Japanese companies in Gurugram, inviting them to make investments in the state.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed with Honda Company for construction and demolition waste management.

Under this agreement, the state government will provide land and waste for setting up the plant, while Honda will manufacture tiles from the waste.

The Chief Minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the Haryana Pavilion.

As part of this, Chief Minister Saini held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in the state to boost investment, an official statement said.

He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Narayangarh.

CM Saini said Narayangarh is strategically located close to Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, at a distance of only 40 to 45 km, which will significantly boost trade.

Discussing water supply facilities in Manesar, the Chief Minister said the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared, and work will commence soon after tendering.

A budget provision of around Rs 3,000 crore has been made to ensure water availability in Manesar through a pipeline from the Munak Canal.

This arrangement has been planned keeping in view the expected population growth for 25 to 30 years, to ensure there will be no water scarcity.

Chief Minister Saini emphasised the proper treatment of chemical water discharged by industrial units and encouraged the adoption of advanced technologies.

Industries should recycle and reuse their wastewater for which a plan has been prepared through Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

In the first phase, this system will be implemented in Manesar at a cost of around Rs 78 crore, enabling industries to reuse water.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of utilising corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for meaningful development works.

He said that CSR funds should be spent through the Deputy Commissioner to ensure their optimum utilisation and maximum benefit to the people.

