Haryana emerges seventh largest in startups, 45 pc led by women

Chandigarh, June 17 Haryana has made strides in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, emerging as the seventh largest state in startups, recognised with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

With over 8,800 DPIIT-recognised startups, the state reflects a vibrant and growing startup ecosystem. A particularly encouraging aspect of this growth is the strong presence of women entrepreneurs; more than 45 per cent of the startups are led by women. This was revealed at a review meeting of the State Startup Ecosystem and Incubator Schemes held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday.

The high percentage of women-led startups indicates the state’s increasing focus on inclusive development and gender equality in the innovation landscape. Haryana's role in the country’s unicorn story is also remarkable. Out of the 117 unicorns in India, 19 have their origins in Haryana.

“This underlines the state’s robust business environment, easy access to skilled manpower, and growing investor interest. These factors are positioning Haryana as a key contributor to the national economy through innovation-led growth,” he said.

The state has also built a strong incubation infrastructure to support startups at various stages. More than 25 incubators have been established in government and private universities across the state.

Additionally, over 10 private-sector-run incubators and 10 government-supported incubators are currently operational, offering a wide range of services, including mentorship, networking opportunities and infrastructural support.

Moreover, several institutions have expressed interest in setting up new incubation centres, which will further strengthen the support system for early-stage startups.

“Our vision is to build a self-sustaining ecosystem where innovation thrives from the grassroots to a global scale,” said Rastogi at the meeting.

Commissioner and Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Amit Kumar Agrawal said the government is now preparing to launch a new set of schemes under the Haryana State Startup Policy of 2022. These schemes aim to provide comprehensive financial and infrastructural assistance to government-owned, government-supported, and private incubators.

The schemes include a capital subsidy covering 50 per cent of the capital expenditure, up to Rs 2 crore for government host institutions and Rs 1 crore for private ones.

