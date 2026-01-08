Haryana strengthens economic ties with Mizuho Bank of Japan

Chandigarh, Jan 8 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday, held a meeting with a delegation led by the Managing Director and India Head of Mizuho Bank of Japan, Ryo Murao, here.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for strategic investments in the state.

During the discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest in entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana.

Key areas identified for collaboration included automobile manufacturing, education, financial services and, notably, the semiconductor sector, which is emerging as a critical area of global and national importance.

The delegation told the Chief Minister Saini that impressed by Haryana's progressive policies and robust ease of doing business ecosystem, Mizuho Bank has shifted its office from Delhi to Gurugram.

They sought continued cooperation and support from the state government to further expand their operations and investment footprint in Haryana.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of the state government's full support and said that Haryana is committed to providing a stable, investor-friendly environment backed by transparent governance, modern infrastructure and skilled manpower.

He emphasised that Haryana's strategic location, policy reforms and proactive administrative approach make it a preferred destination for global investors, especially in high-technology and knowledge-driven sectors.

On the occasion, CM Saini also presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Ryo Murao and discussed its timeless philosophy and universal message of duty, ethics and balanced decision-making.

Notably, the Department of Foreign Cooperation is a dedicated department of the state government, responsible for the state's diplomacy, bilateral and multilateral relations at the international level, and assistance to the Haryanvi diaspora.

It propagates the state government's vision of transforming Haryana through a 'Go Global Approach'.

Pawan Kumar Choudhary, Advisor to Haryana Chief Minister for Foreign Cooperation Department, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

