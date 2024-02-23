Haryana to establish new flight simulator training centre in Gurugram, Aviation College in Hisar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 23 : With the establishment of a new flight simulator training centre in Gurugram and an Aviation College in Hisar the state is poised to grow in the aviation industry, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while presenting the state budget for 2024-25.

"A flight simulator training centre is being established in Gurugram, due to which Haryana will emerge as a centre of aviation training. An Aviation College will be established at Hisar for higher education with all elements of aviation. This college will be affiliated to Guru Jambheshwar University and will be located near Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport." Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Speaking further on education outlays, Haryana CM said, "NIPUN Haryana Mission aims to enable all students up to Grade 3 using innovative teaching-learning materials. The mission has been implemented at Grade 3 level. It will be expanded to include grades 4 and 5 from the academic session 2024-25. The government has started the implementation of the Free Student Transport Security Scheme from January 16, 2024. The scheme is available to all schools from classes 1 to 12, where the distance of the school from their home is more than one kilometre. This scheme is initially being implemented in one block of each district and then it will be expanded to all the blocks."

The Chief Minister said Agricultural production in Haryana has increased at the rate of 8.1 per cent in the year 2023-24, which is one of the highest in the country. Every season, about 10 lakh farmers provide details of their crops on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, which provides useful information to the government for making strategies for market intervention.

"The government has deposited the payment of Rs 29,876 crore directly into the accounts of farmers in Kharif and Rabi season 2023. An amount of Rs 178 crore of Bhavantar Sahayata has been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers. So far, an amount of Rs 297.58 crore has been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers as compensation in the financial year 2023-24 through the e-compensation portal," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

In line with the initiative of the Government of India to promote farmer drones in spraying fertilizers and pesticides, the Haryana government initiated the process of providing training in drone operations to 500 young farmers through the State Government Undertaking 'Drishya' Is. So far 100 farmers have been trained and provided with drone pilot licenses.

Under the scheme to prevent stubble burning and reduce pollution, 1 lakh 56 thousand farmers registered for the management of 14 lakh acres and an incentive amount of Rs 139 crore was provided to the farmers during the year 2023-24. In 2023-24, stubble burning cases declined by 67 per cent to 2,303 over the previous two years, while 6,987 were recorded in 2021-22.

"To provide veterinary services to the livestock owners at their doorstep, 8 new Government Veterinary Hospitals and 18 new Government Veterinary Dispensaries will be opened in such districts where the availability of veterinary services is less in proportion to the livestock population of the area. Also, 21 mobile veterinary units are already operational. To strengthen this service, the government has contracted for 70 mobile veterinary units and their services are expected to start soon" the Haryana CM said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the State Budget with a total outlay of Rs 1,89,876.61 for the year 2024-25 at the Assembly in Chandigarh.

A budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore was proposed for the year 2024-25, which shows an increase of 11.37 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,70,490.84 crore for the year 2023-24. The budget includes Rs 1,34,456.36 crore as revenue outlay and Rs 55,420.25 crore as capital outlay which accounts for 70.81 per cent and 29.19 per cent of the total budget respectively.

Haryana's GSDP in All India Gross Domestic Product is estimated to increase from 3.5 per cent in 2014-15 to 3.7 per cent in 2023-24. Haryana's gross state domestic product is estimated to increase by 8.0 per cent in the year 2023-24.

In Haryana, per capita income (PCI) is estimated to increase from Rs 1,47,382 in the year 2014-15 to Rs 3,25,759 in the year 2023-24, which is an increase of 121 per cent.

The share of secondary sector in the total gross state value added at current prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at 29.3 per cent.

In the year 2023-24, the share of the tertiary sector in gross state value added is estimated to increase to 52.6 per cent and the share of the primary sector to 18.1 per cent.

Primary, secondary and tertiary sectors are estimated to grow by 8.6 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 13.8 per cent respectively in the year 2023-24.

