Hat-Trick Win: Trident Group's Branding Studio Bags India's 'Best In-House Design Studio' Award

Punjab/Chandigarh [India], October 11: Trident Group's Branding Studio has been honored with 'Best In-house Design Studio' Award at India's most prestigious design show 'India's Best Design Awards' (IBDA) initiated by Design India Magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that the conglomerate has secured this coveted recognition. IBDA is a reputable platform that honors Design Studios for their expert work, ethical business procedures, and transparency. It recognizes India's best and brightest design teams and projects.

Trident's Branding Studio comprises artists from different parts of India. Coming from India's most prestigious Design Institutes like NID and NIFT, each member is a skilled professional and upholds the core brand essence of Trident's values in their communication and design efforts. Their recent campaign 'Passage to India' has received appreciation from stakeholders across the globe. From accomplishing distinctive projects to creating campaigns that impact audiences on a larger scale, Trident's design team always stands out with their creativity, technical knowledge and deep understanding of market trends. With vivid imagination and innovative ideas to make each piece stand out, Trident's Branding Studio has pleased clients in over 150 countries

Congratulating the team, Chairman Emeritus Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta said, "Our aim is to provide innovative products with exemplary experience to our customers across the globe. This recognition reaffirms Trident's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in each step of a product journey, I also thank IBDA for recognizing the efforts that the team has made in their amazing campaigns."

IBDA brings together industry professionals, renowned designers and creative experts showcasing top-notch design campaigns while discussing a range of cutting-edge topics from the design industry. The Design India Show held in Pune talked about the integration of AI and generative models into innovative design techniques and the psychology of design and consumer behavior. The event also witnessed insightful speeches on brand building and how creating a brand identity in future will be like.

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textile in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Brand also offers an easy online shopping experience through www.mytrident.com.

