Haveli Wins 'Family Restaurant of the Year' Award at ET Restaurant & Nightlife Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: Haveli, the unique Punjabi-themed restaurant celebrated for its vibrant cultural ambience and traditional hospitality, has been honoured with the 'Family Restaurant of the Year' award at the prestigious ET Restaurant & Nightlife Awards 2025. The grand ceremony took place on October 8, 2025, at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, bringing together the finest names from India's F&B and hospitality industry.

This recognition reaffirms Haveli's commitment to delivering a memorable dining experience that celebrates the spirit, flavours, and warmth of Punjab. With its immersive design, live entertainment, regional delicacies, and focus on wholesome family dining, Haveli continues to set new benchmarks for hospitality excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohak Jain, Managing Director of Haveli Restaurant & Resorts Ltd., said:

"We are truly honoured to receive this award. Haveli was envisioned as more than just a restaurant it is a living celebration of Punjabi culture and togetherness. This recognition from ET inspires us to continue offering every guest an authentic taste of Punjab with heartfelt service and a joyful family atmosphere."

From its rustic architecture and folk-inspired decor to its traditional food presentation and cultural performances, Haveli has remained a favourite destination for families seeking an experience that blends heritage with happiness. The brand's focus on authenticity, quality, and guest delight has earned it a loyal customer base and a strong presence across digital and social platforms.

The brand is currently expanding its chain across Punjab and Haryana, with upcoming locations in Ludhiana, Ropar, Barnala, and Derabassi.

The ET Restaurant & Nightlife Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in India's food and beverage industry, recognizing establishments that redefine culinary experiences and hospitality standards.

As Haveli adds another feather to its cap, the brand looks forward to continuing its journey of preserving Punjabi heritage through food, art, and hospitality.

