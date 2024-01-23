Havells Illuminates Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya with Exquisite Indoor Lighting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Havells proudly announces the successful completion of a landmark project of lighting Shri Ram Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Havells takes great pride in enriching the splendor of Shri Ram Mandir through its extraordinary lighting solutions. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has not only illuminated the temple but has also crafted a divine ambiance for devotees and visitors.

Havells undertook the meticulous responsibility for Shri Ram Mandir project, encompassing the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of cutting-edge lighting elements to enhance the aesthetic appeal and spiritual ambiance of this sacred temple.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Parag Bhatnagar, President, Havells India said, “We feel honored and privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of illuminating Shri Ram Mandir, contributing to the timeless legacy of this sacred site. As the doors of the temple open to devotees and visitors, we take pride in knowing that our lighting solutions have not only enhanced the visual splendor of the surroundings but have also added a touch of divinity to the entire experience. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all involved in this historic endeavor and express gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the rich cultural tapestry of Ayodhya. Havells remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and cultural heritage.”

In the heart of the temple lies the Garbh Griha, the main sanctuary. In order to meet different lighting effects which accentuate the unique architecture, appropriate lighting products customized by Havells. These lights delicately accentuate the intricate marble architectural carvings within Garbh Griha of this sacred temple. The products have been meticulously designed with customized form factors, optics, materials, exclusive finishes to accentuate the architecture.

Beyond the Garbh Griha, the lighting design extends to illuminate other architectural elements. Pillars, arches, and architectural carvings are illuminated through in-ground lighting luminaires having precise beam angles and minimalistic form factor. The product has been designed to withstand wear and tear and high impact. To illuminate the beauty of the intricate carvings of ceilings and walls, tailored-made lighting solutions were developed which seamlessly blended with the Architecture. Additionally, the marble steps leading to the temple are illuminated using bespoke designed step lights with aesthetic appeal and high efficacy. These elements enrich the overall grandeur of the temple, fostering a harmonious and visually captivating environment.

Marking a significant milestone, Shri Ram Mandir is scheduled for inauguration and opening on January 22, 2024. Havells is honored to have played a role in supplying and installing the lighting products of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor