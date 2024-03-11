HavenArk partners with Cayman Islands based Zimtra to strengthen community trading

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 11: India's leading trading community, HavenArk (https://www.havenark.in/) announces their strategic partnership with Zimtra, a Cayman Islands based proprietary asset management firm. HavenArk, with its extensive network of traders is aspiring to build a new era of trading proficiency and economic empowerment. With over USD 5 million already allocated to traders through Zimtra and a long-term vision to enhance financial literacy rates in India, HavenArk and Zimtra are poised to catalyze economic growth across the country.

Through this partnership, HavenArk is targeting to forge a risk-free platform designed to empower individuals with the tools and capital needed to thrive in trading, a concept previously unseen in the Indian market. Traditionally, entering the trading world has been fraught with risks, with a vast majority facing losses. However, HavenArk and Zimtra are rewriting this narrative by providing a simulated trading environment where users can hone their skills without risking their own capital. On proving their trading expertise, Zimtra provides capital to the users and the company will cover the incurred losses, if any.

"We are paving the way for a new generation of traders," says Akash Jayan, Co-founder, HavenArk. "Our innovative approach eliminates the barriers to entry, offering a risk-free opportunity for homemakers, college students, retired professionals, and anyone with time and talent to spare", he added.

HavenArk is known for training over 20,000 individuals across India, imparting them with top-notch trading skills. Through this, they have successfully created a network of traders, advocating community trading.

"We are thrilled to announce our entry into the Indian market," said Adam Lambert, Managing Director, Zimtra. "Our vision extends far beyond conventional transformations, we're reshaping the financial landscape of India. By nurturing talent and providing access to capital, we're empowering a new wave of traders who will drive economic growth and prosperity", he said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor