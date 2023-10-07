Hawa Hawai Aeroplane Grand India Garba, and Celebrity Dance Night Event, Chance to Win Lakhs

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 7: India's grandest ever Garba and Celebrity Dance Night organized in Ghaziabad from October 19 to 23, 2023, at the Hawa Hawai Aeroplane restaurant in NCR. It also includes well-known musicians and Bollywood celebrities. The participants will get the chance to win 5 lakhs.

Bollywood celebrities Amisha Patel and Urvashi Rautela will be there, apart from Haryanvi singers Ajay Hooda, Pranjal Dahiya, and Bollywood singer Monali Thakur. MTV hustle winner MC Square will also be there.

The director of Hawa Hawai Aeroplane Restaurant, Anubhav Jain, said, "This will be the most Grand India Garba, and celebrity event of Ghaziabad. This event will last for 5 days. On October 19, this event will start and will end on October 23". He further added, "During these 5 days of events, 1 participant will be chosen by Droon each day from different categories, for example, the best dress, the best performance, etc. The participants will be selected by the theme, and the winner will be awarded by the celebrity. Through this concept, participants will win 5 lakh in 5 days.

To attend this grand event organized by Hawa Hawai Aeroplane in Ghaziabad, you can book your ticket online through Book My Show, Paytm Insider, and www.hawahawai.info, and for offline tickets, you can book from Hawa Hawai Aeroplane restaurant.

For More Details: Sangeet Kumar (M) 9873609862 or sangeet.cms@gmail.com

