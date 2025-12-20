Hazoor Multi Projects Limited Converts Warrants into Equity Shares, Raises Rs. 6.29 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20:Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL), a BSE-listed real estate and infrastructure development company, has approved the allotment of 27,96,670 equity shares pursuant to the conversion of 2,79,667 warrants, following a meeting of the company's Fund-Raising Committee held on Friday, December 19, 2025

The equity shares, having a face value of Re. 1 each, were allotted at an effective issue price of Rs. 30 per share, including a premium of Rs. 29 per share. The allotment was made on a preferential basis to seven non-promoter/public category investors, in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

The conversion has resulted in an inflow of Rs. 6.29 crore, representing the balance 75% of the warrant issue price payable at the time of conversion. The warrants were originally allotted at an issue price of Rs. 300 per warrant, of which 25% was paid upfront at the time of allotment, with the remaining amount payable upon conversion. The number of equity shares allotted reflects adjustments made post the sub-division of equity shares, wherein each equity share of Rs. 10 was split into ten equity shares of Re. 1 each

Consequent to the allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has increased to Rs. 24.34 crore, comprising 24.34 crore equity shares of Re. 1 each. The newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects

The company further informed that 69,48,639 warrants remain outstanding for conversion. These warrant holders are entitled to convert their warrants into an equal number of equity shares by paying the remaining 75% of the issue price within the stipulated period, as per applicable regulations

About Hazoor Multi Projects Limited

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited is a BSE-listed company engaged in real estate development and infrastructure projects. The company focuses on creating value through strategic investments, asset development, and project execution across key urban markets, with a long-term vision of sustainable growth and stakeholder value creation.

