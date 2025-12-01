Hazoor Multi Projects Limited Strengthens Capital Base with Successful Warrant Conversion, Secures Significant NHAI Contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL), a diversified infrastructure and engineering company, has successfully raised capital through the conversion of warrants into equity shares, further bolstering its financial standing. The company’s fund-raising committee has approved the allotment of 13,20,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Re. 1/-, at an issue price of Rs. 30/-, bringing in a total of Rs. 2,97,00,000/-. These shares were issued following the conversion of 1,32,000 warrants, which were initially issued at Rs. 300/- each and partially paid. This conversion process, which adheres to SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, increases the company’s paid-up capital to Rs. 23,56,59,910/-, comprising 23,56,59,910 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, with the newly issued shares carrying the same rights as existing shares.

This capital infusion comes on the heels of a significant development for HMPL, as the company has been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project valued at Rs. 13,87,00,000/-. Secured through competitive e-bidding, the contract entails operating as the user fee/toll collection agency at the Rampura Toll Plaza (Km 23.300) on the 2/4 lane NH 548B (Vijayapur-Sankeshwar Section) in Karnataka, along with the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks. This one-year execution contract marks a strategic expansion for HMPL in the vital highway sector.

While the company’s financial results for the second quarter of FY26 showed net sales of Rs 102.11 crore and a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore, the half-yearly results for H1FY26 indicate a more positive trajectory with net sales of Rs 282.13 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.86 crore. These figures follow a robust FY25 performance, where HMPL reported net sales of Rs 638 crore and a net profit of Rs 40 crore. As a BSE-listed entity, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, with its core operations spanning highways, civil EPC works, shipyard services, and its recent foray into the Oil and Gas Sector, continues to demonstrate its commitment to execution excellence and strategic growth. The company’s focus on scalable growth, recurring revenues, and multi-vertical integration positions it as a forward-looking player in the infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology domains.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor