Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Approves Allotment of 82.48 Lakh Shares Following Warrant Conversions; Strengthens Capital Base Ahead of New NHAI Contracts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (BSE: HMPL), a diversified infrastructure and engineering company, today announced that its fund-raising committee approved the allotment of 82,47,770 equity shares of Re. 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30 per share, following the conversion of 8,24,777 warrants. The allotment, completed pursuant to receipt of the balance 75% conversion consideration aggregating to Rs 18.56 crore from non-promoter/public investors under the preferential allotment route and in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, raises the company's issued and paid-up equity share capital to Rs 25.17 crore, comprising 25.17 crore equity shares of Re. 1 each. The warrants had been originally issued at Rs 300 per warrant (25% paid upfront), and after the sub-division of equity shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Re. 1, each warrant entitled the holder to 10 equity shares. The converted shares have been allotted to nine investors, including Minerva Venture Fund Limited, Rita Chadha and Donald Venture Private Limited, and will rank pari passu with the company's existing equity shares.

The company noted that 61,23,862 warrants remain outstanding for conversion and may further augment the equity base upon receipt of the balance conversion amounts within the stipulated period and subject to applicable regulatory approvals. The fresh equity infusion and potential further conversions are expected to strengthen HMPL's capital position as the company pursues growth opportunities across its core verticals.

Separately, Hazoor Multi Projects has secured two important one-year domestic Letters of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through competitive e-bidding, together valued at Rs 277.40 crore. The larger contract, valued at Rs 235.43 crore, covers the Ankadhal Fee Plaza on the Sangli–Solapur section of NH-166 in Maharashtra, and the second contract, worth Rs 41.98 crore, is for the Krishnagiri Fee Plaza on the Hosur–Krishnagiri section of NH-44 in Tamil Nadu. Both LOAs relate to user-fee collection and toilet-block maintenance at the respective fee plazas, reflecting the company's operational capabilities in highway revenue collection and facility maintenance.

In its recent financial disclosures, HMPL reported seasonal variations across reporting periods: for Q2FY26 the company posted net sales of Rs 102.11 crore and a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore; for H1FY26 it reported net sales of Rs 282.13 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.86 crore; and for FY25 it recorded net sales of Rs 638 crore and a net profit of Rs 40 crore. The company said these results reflect a mix of project execution cycles, contract mix and strategic investments as it scales its recurring-revenue portfolio.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai and listed on the BSE, operates across highways, civil EPC works, shipyard services and is expanding into the oil and gas sector. With a track record in capital-intensive, nationally significant projects, HMPL emphasizes execution excellence, scalable growth and multi-vertical integration to build a resilient platform at the intersection of infrastructure, energy and industrial technology.

