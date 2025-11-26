Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Secures Major NHAI Contract, Shares Surge Amidst Strategic Growth Initiatives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), a diversified infrastructure and engineering company, witnessed a significant surge in its stock price on Wednesday, with shares jumping approximately 10 percent to close at Rs 37.99, up from its previous close of Rs 34.52. This upward movement follows the company’s announcement of a substantial contract win and strategic equity allotment, signaling positive momentum for the BSE-listed firm.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. a Letter of Award (LOA) for a project valued at Rs. 13,87,00,000. This significant contract, secured through competitive e-bidding, designates HMPL as the user fee/toll collection agency at the Rampura Toll Plaza (Km 23.300) on the 2/4 lane NH 548B (Vijayapur-Sankeshwar Section) in Karnataka. The scope of work also includes the essential upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet facilities, with the contract duration set for one year. This award underscores HMPL’s growing capabilities in the critical infrastructure sector.

In parallel, the Fund-Raising Committee of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. has approved the allotment of 10,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30 per share to Kumar Agrawal, a Non-Promoter/Public Category investor. This allotment is a result of the conversion of 1,00,000 warrants, following the receipt of the balance amount of Rs 2,25,00,000. This conversion, adjusted for the company’s prior 1:10 stock split, will enhance the company’s issued and paid-up capital to 23,43,39,910 equity shares of Re 1 each, with the new shares holding pari-passu rights with existing ones. This strategic infusion of capital is poised to support the company’s expansion and operational enhancements.

Reviewing recent financial performance, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. reported net sales of Rs 102.11 crore and a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore for the second quarter of FY26. For the half-yearly results (H1FY26), the company achieved net sales of Rs 282.13 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.86 crore. The annual results for FY25 showcased a robust performance with net sales amounting to Rs 638 crore and a net profit of Rs 40 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, is a dynamic, BSE-listed entity with a diversified business portfolio encompassing highways, civil EPC works, and shipyard services, with a recent expansion into the Oil and Gas Sector. Renowned for its commitment to execution excellence and strategic vision, HMPL has consistently demonstrated its ability to manage large-scale, capital-intensive, and nationally significant projects. With a forward-looking approach focused on scalable growth, recurring revenue streams, and multi-vertical integration, HMPL is strategically positioning itself at the nexus of infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology, building a resilient and future-ready enterprise.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



