Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Secures NHAI Toll Operations and Announces Strategic Equity Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) has announced that it has been awarded a Letter of Award by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to operate the user fee/toll collection agency at Rampura Toll Plaza on NH 548B (Vijayapur-Sankeshwar Section) in Karnataka. The contract, valued at ₹13.87 crore, was competitively won through an e-tendering process and includes toll collection responsibilities along with maintenance of the associated toilet blocks. This milestone underscores HMPL's expanding footprint in tolling and highway infrastructure services, aligning with the company's strategy to enhance regional services and infrastructure while upholding stringent regulatory compliance. The award details are provided in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In a parallel development, HMPL's Fund-Raising Committee approved the allotment of 10,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30 per share to Kumar Agrawal under the Non-Promoter/Public category, following the conversion of 1,00,000 warrants after receipt of the balance amount of Rs 2.25 crore (Rs 225 per warrant). The conversion, after accounting for the company's prior 1:10 stock split, raises the issued and paid-up capital to Rs 23,43,39,910 comprising 23,43,39,910 equity shares of Re 1 each, with the new shares ranking pari-passu with the existing ones.

From a financial perspective, HMPL reported net sales of ₹102.11 crore for Q2 FY26, alongside a net loss of ₹9.93 crore, while the company's half-yearly results for H1 FY26 show net sales of ₹282.13 crore with a net profit of ₹3.86 crore. For FY25, HMPL posted net sales of ₹638 crore and a net profit of ₹40 crore, reflecting the company's ongoing growth trajectory amid a diversified project portfolio.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL) is a BSE-listed, Mumbai-based diversified infrastructure and engineering company with core operations spanning highways, civil EPC works, shipyard services, and an expanding presence in the Oil and Gas sector. Renowned for execution excellence and strategic clarity, HMPL has a proven track record across capital-intensive, nationally significant projects. With a focus on scalable growth, recurring revenues and multi-vertical integration, HMPL is building a future-ready platform at the intersection of infrastructure, energy and industrial technology.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor