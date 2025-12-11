Hazoor Multi Projects Sees Share Surge Amidst Strategic Fund Infusion and Major NHAI Contract Wins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL) experienced a significant boost in its market performance on Thursday, with shares climbing 4.1% to Rs 38.80, up from its previous closing price of Rs 37.28. This upward movement comes on the heels of crucial strategic developments, including the approval of a substantial preferential allotment of equity shares and the successful acquisition of two significant contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company’s fund-raising committee greenlit the preferential allotment of 12,80,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1, at an issue price of Rs 30 per share. This allotment, which includes a Rs 29 premium, follows the conversion of 1,28,000 warrants by three non-promoter/public allottees, including Seabird Leasing and Finvest Private Limited. The conversion was finalized after the company received the balance payment of Rs 2,88,00,000, and it occurs subsequent to a stock sub-division that reduced the face value from Rs 10 to Re 1. This transaction has increased HMPL’s issued and paid-up capital to Rs 23,69,39,910, with the newly issued shares holding pari-passu rights with existing shares.

Adding further momentum to the company’s prospects, HMPL recently secured two one-year domestic Letters of Award (LOA) from the NHAI, collectively valued at Rs 277.40 crore. These contracts involve the crucial functions of user fee collection and maintenance of toilet blocks at two prominent fee plazas, achieved through competitive e-bidding. The larger of these two contracts, worth Rs 235.43 crore, pertains to the Ankadhal Fee Plaza on the Sangli-Solapur section of NH-166 in Maharashtra. The second contract, valued at Rs 41.98 crore, is for the Krishnagiri Fee Plaza situated on the Hosur-Krishnagiri section of NH-44 in Tamil Nadu, underscoring HMPL’s growing footprint in vital highway revenue management and maintenance operations.

Financially, Hazoor Multi Projects reported a net sales of Rs 102.11 crore and a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore for the second quarter of FY26. However, for the first half of FY26, the company posted net sales of Rs 282.13 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.86 crore. Reviewing the annual results for FY25, HMPL recorded net sales of Rs 638 crore and a net profit of Rs 40 crore. The company currently holds a market capitalization of Rs 871 crore. Notably, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased their stake in HMPL to 23.84% as of September 2025, up from 21.38% in June 2025, reflecting growing investor confidence. Over the past five years, HMPL’s stock has demonstrated remarkable growth, soaring over 15,000 percent from Rs 0.25 to its current trading price.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is a diversified infrastructure and engineering company listed on the BSE. Headquartered in Mumbai, HMPL’s core competencies lie in highways, civil EPC works, shipyard services, and an expanding presence in the Oil and Gas sector. With a reputation for execution excellence and strategic vision, HMPL has a proven track record in managing large-scale, capital-intensive projects of national significance. The company is committed to scalable growth, recurring revenue streams, and multi-vertical integration, positioning itself at the confluence of infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology for future readiness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



