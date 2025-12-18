Hazoor Multi Projects Strengthens Capital Base with Preferential Allotment, Bolstered by NHAI Contracts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18:Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, a diversified infrastructure and engineering company, announced today the successful allotment of 37,35,440 equity shares of Re. 1 each at an issue price of Rs. 30 per share. This significant capital infusion, approved by the company's Fund-Raising Committee, follows the conversion of 3,73,544 warrants and brings in Rs. 8.40 crore in balance consideration. The shares have been preferentially allotted to eight investors from the non-promoter/public category, adhering to SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, and marking a step towards enhancing the company’s financial standing.

Consequent to this allotment, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited's issued and paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 24.06 crore, comprising 24,06,75,350 equity shares. These newly issued shares will rank equally with existing equity shares, offering uniform rights regarding dividends and voting. The company also noted that 72,28,306 warrants remain outstanding, providing a potential avenue for future equity infusion upon their conversion within the stipulated timeframe.

This strategic move to bolster its capital base comes at a time when the company is actively expanding its project portfolio. Hazoor Multi Projects Limited recently secured two substantial one-year domestic Letters of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), totaling Rs. 277.40 crore. These contracts involve user fee collection and maintenance of toilet blocks at two key fee plazas: the larger contract valued at Rs. 235.43 crore for the Ankadhal Fee Plaza on the Sangli-Solapur section of NH-166 in Maharashtra, and a second contract worth Rs. 41.98 crore for the Krishnagiri Fee Plaza on the Hosur-Krishnagiri section of NH-44 in Tamil Nadu. These awards underscore the company’s growing capabilities in highway revenue management.

Financially, for the half-yearly results (H1FY26), Hazoor Multi Projects reported net sales of Rs. 282.13 crore and a net profit of Rs. 3.86 crore, building on FY25’s annual performance of Rs. 638 crore in net sales and Rs. 40 crore in net profit. While Q2FY26 saw net sales of Rs. 102.11 crore and a net loss of Rs. 9.93 crore, the overall trajectory, particularly the significant recent contract wins and the capital enhancement, signals a forward-looking approach.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, a BSE-listed entity, is a diversified infrastructure and engineering company with operations across highways, civil EPC, shipyard services, and an emerging presence in the Oil and Gas sector. With a reputation for execution excellence and a strategic focus on scalable growth, recurring revenues, and multi-vertical integration, HMPL continues to build a robust platform at the nexus of infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor