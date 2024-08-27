HCAH Kolkata Center Attains NABH Certification

Health Presso

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 27: HCAH Rehab & Recovery Center in Kolkata has made a significant stride by securing the esteemed National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) entry level accreditation. This milestone positions HCAH's first Rehab & recovery Center in East India to gain this prestigious endorsement, preparing it to cater to the rehabilitation needs of West Bengal's 91 million people and the 46 million residents of Northeast India.

The NABH accreditation is earned through an exhaustive assessment of every facet of a healthcare facility, encompassing patient care, infrastructure, and operational procedures. This prestigious certification is a testament to the highest standards of clinical excellence, embodying unparalleled quality, unwavering accountability, complete transparency, and measurable patient outcomes.

By meeting and surpassing these standards, HCAH Kolkata Center has solidified its position as a leader in the field of rehabilitation and recovery.

Vivek Srivastava, Founder and CEO of HCAH, elucidated the significance of this achievement. "Being awarded the NABH certification goes beyond simply meeting standardsit's about pushing beyond those benchmarks and setting new ones. This honour is a testament to our inexhaustible commitment to delivering high-quality care and ensuring the well-being of our patients. As our first center in East India to reach this milestone, we wear this badge with pride, and we are dedicated to consistently upholding these high standards in all our operations."

Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder, and COO of HCAH, reflected on this meaningful accomplishment. "Achieving the NABH accreditation is a monumental milestone for HCAH Kolkata. It serves as a tangible symbol of our unwavering dedication to quality healthcare and our relentless pursuit of improving patient outcomes. This achievement allows us to set a new standard of excellence in the region and showcases our commitment to consistently strive for superior patient care."

HCAH's commitment to personalized care extends beyond physical healing, offering specialized rehabilitation programs for cancer patients, individuals with neurological disorders, dementia, and those recovering from stroke, spinal injury, trauma, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and post-operative care. HCAH Rehab & Recovery Center offers a comprehensive range of rehabilitation services under one roof, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and cognitive therapy for psychological support. With this NABH accreditation, patients can be assured of receiving world-class care in a safe and patient-centric environment.

In addition to our extensive rehabilitation services, HCAH is proud to offer Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) services. Our LTAC services are designed to provide intensive, specialized care for patients with complex medical conditions requiring extended hospitalization.

HCAH operates a network of eight centres with a capacity of 450 beds across India's bustling cities, offering 24x7 doctor support to patients along with a multidisciplinary team. This robust network, coupled with its commitment to delivering world-class care, marks HCAH as a forerunner in the healthcare sector.

As the demand for comprehensive rehabilitation services continues to surge in Southeast Asia, HCAH stands at the forefront, ready to meet the challenge. With its NABH accreditation, HCAH is better equipped to cater to the region's overwhelming need for quality rehabilitation services.

