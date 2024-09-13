HCBS Developments: Strategically Driven Customer Focused Real Estate Company

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], September 13: With over 30 years in the real estate arena, HCBS Developments has emerged as one of the leading developers in Gurugram's realty landscape. The company operates across various real estate segments, including residential, commercial, independent floors, and IT & ITES units. Its range of projects includes residential, commercial, IT/ITES projects, villas and group housing. Through its emphasis on strategic selection of locations, present and future connectivity options and construction quality, HCBS has carved out a niche for itself in the Dwarka Expressway region. Its projects are known for their innovative designs and the latest technology-driven features.

HCBS specializes in multiple real estate sectors, offering a diverse portfolio to meet the needs of modern consumers:

* Residential: The company delivers quality homes that cater to urban lifestyles. From premium villas to affordable group housing, HCBS ensures that each development integrates spacious living and state-of-the-art amenities.

* Commercial: HCBS's commercial projects are designed to meet the growing demand for quality office spaces and retail outlets. These properties feature modern infrastructure, optimal space utilization, and prime locations.

* Independent Floors: With a focus on luxury and privacy, HCBS offers exclusive independent floors that allow homeowners to enjoy personalized living spaces with lush surroundings.

* IT & ITES: HCBS also provides advanced infrastructure for IT & ITES businesses, ensuring a perfect blend of technology and comfort to attract both talent and enterprises.

HCBS' Major Projects

Auroville Plaza

Auroville Plaza is a premium mixed-use development that combines residential, commercial, and community spaces. The project includes Square 103 and Cubes 103, both offering excellent street frontage, modern amenities, and a strong presence in the emerging Dwarka Expressway corridor. The commercial spaces in these projects feature double-height ground floors, spacious layouts, and ample natural light, making them ideal for retail outlets and offices alike.

Sports Ville

Located near Sohna Road, Sports Ville is a highly sought-after housing project that promotes wellness and green living. With over 500 families already residing in the community, the project is designed to integrate modern living with eco-friendly surroundings. The site offers excellent access to major urban hubs like Rajiv Chowk and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Aravalli hills.

Exclusive 4BHK Floors

Situated along the prestigious Golf Course Road, HCBS's exclusive 4BHK floors offer an unparalleled living experience. These homes are adorned with premium finishes, high-end fixtures, and ample green space, delivering a perfect blend of luxury and comfort.

Bhupinder Singh, Group Chairman, HCBS and Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS, have played a pivotal role in steering the company towards growth and innovation. With a background in real estate and a vision to transform urban landscapes, they have led the company to new heights, focusing on customer satisfaction, sustainable development, and timely project execution. Under their leadership, HCBS has maintained a competitive edge by offering high-quality, affordable housing solutions and landmark commercial projects that cater to the modern urban professional.

With a robust portfolio and a commitment to excellence, HCBS Developments continues to redefine Dwarka Expressway's/Gurugram's real estate landscape. The company's focus on quality construction, customer-centric services, and strategic locations ensures it remains a preferred choice for homebuyers and businesses alike. Under his forward-thinking leadership, HCBS has set its sights firmly on expanding its footwork with a new range of cutting-edge projects.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor