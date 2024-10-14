HCC bags Rs 1,031.6 cr order from MSRDC for Agardanda Creek bridge project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) has secured a contract worth Rs 1,031.6 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) for the construction of a two-lane bridge across Agardanda Creek.

According to an exchange filing, the project is part of the Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway (MSH-04) in Raigad District, Maharashtra, and will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis.

The new bridge will span a total length of 4.3 kilometers, including approaches of 45 meters on the Agardanda side and 145 meters on the Dighi side, while the main bridge will extend 4,120 meters.

The bridge's location, near the offshore side of Agardanda Jetty and Dighi Port, is designed to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate smoother transport along the coastal highway.

Key features of the project include two navigation spans with a horizontal clearance of 100 meters and a vertical clearance of 15 meters, allowing for safe passage of marine traffic.

The bridge's superstructure will feature a cable-stayed design for the navigational spans, covering a total length of 420 meters, configured in a sequence of 67.5 meters + 142.5 meters + 142.5 meters + 67.5 meters.

The Agardanda Creek bridge project is expected to boost regional infrastructure by reducing travel time, enhancing connectivity, and promoting economic development in the area. This contract adds to HCC's legacy of contributing to Maharashtra's infrastructure landscape.

HCC is an infrastructure developer with nearly a century of engineering expertise. The company has played a major role in constructing landmark infrastructure projects across India, including 26 per cent of the nation's hydropower capacity and 60% of its nuclear power generation capacity.

Additionally, HCC has built over 4,036 lane kilometers of expressways and highways, more than 402 kilometers of complex tunneling, and 403 bridges. The HCC Group operates in the transportation, power, and water sectors, with a turnover of Rs 10,007 crore, comprising HCC Ltd., HCC Infrastructure Co. Ltd., and Steiner AG in Switzerland.

