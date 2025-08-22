HCL and SRFI to Host the 81st National Squash Championship in Delhi After 7 Years

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 22: HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports and Sports Authority of India, will host the HCL 81st National Squash Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, from August 23-28, 2025.

This year's edition of the championship has over 300 participants from 25 states. The event also carries a prize pool of Rs. 8 lakh, underlining its status as one of India's most prestigious squash competitions.

The championship returns to New Delhi after 7 years, last held in 2018 when Mahesh Mangaonkar and Joshna Chinappa won their respective.

Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand Strategy at HCL Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome record participation at the HCL 81st National Squash Championship in New Delhi. This turnout reflects the collective efforts of HCL and SRFI to promote squash in India. Through initiatives like the HCL India Squash Tour 2025-26, we are not only increasing awareness but also equipping athletes, coaches, and referees with the opportunities needed to compete and excel on the global stage."

This year's line-up also features top stars, including veteran Joshna Chinappa (who won her first of 19 national titles at age 14), current teenage prodigy Anahat Singh, the reigning women's champion, Abhay Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Akansha Salunkhe, and Ramit Tandon, ensuring six days of high-intensity competition.

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), said, "The enthusiasm for this year's championship is unprecedented. We have six players ranked in the world's top 100, all of whom are participating. With our top players in action, we expect intense competition, and I believe this event will inspire many more players across the country to take up the sport. For the first time, the championship is being hosted at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the only SAI squash facility in India. I thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their support. HCL has been backing us for nearly a decade, and we are deeply grateful for their continued belief in squash."

The tournament will be conducted under the latest World Squash Federation (WSF) rules, with Major Dhyan Chand Stadium offering world-class facilities for both players and spectators. The event will culminate on August 28, 2025, with the finals and prize distribution ceremony promising an exciting conclusion.

Fact Sheet (for media use)

Event: HCL 81st National Squash Championship

Dates: August 23-28, 2025

Venue: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi

Players: 300+ from 25 states

Prize Pool: Rs. 8 lakh

Selection: World Cup 2025

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor