HCLTech announces new AI/Cloud native lab in Singapore in partnership with Singapore Economic Development Board

New Delhi [India], November 4 : HCLTech, has announced plans to open a new AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

According to HCL, scheduled to launch in 2025, this lab will become HCLTech's fifth facility worldwide, complementing its existing labs in the US, UK, Germany, and India.

The Singapore lab is set to bolster HCLTech's commitment to helping regional enterprises accelerate their AI adoption through its comprehensive suite of AI and GenAI solutions, such as AI Force and AI Foundry.

The initiative also aims to foster Singapore's AI innovation landscape by working closely with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to promote skill development among both young professionals and mid-career individuals.

HCLTech's Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, officially announced the lab at a collaborative event with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore and the EDB.

The gathering was attended by key academic figures from Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic, underscoring the emphasis on industry-academia collaboration.

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech, said, "Our Labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and GenAI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organizational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach."

He added, "We are very excited to add Singapore to our network, which will go a long way in further strengthening Singapore's position as a regional hub for AI innovation."

Singapore's commitment to advancing AI has been evident, especially with the launch of the Singapore National AI Strategy 2.0 in 2023, which emphasizes fostering a responsible and trusted AI ecosystem across key sectors, including finance, manufacturing, and small to medium-sized enterprises.

Philbert Gomez, Executive Director, Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) said, "DISG has been driving the adoption of AI across key industries and Singapore-based corporates, and HCLTech's AI Lab supports this mission."

He added, "We are pleased to partner with HCLTech for the launch of its AI Lab in Singapore, which provides enterprises with the tools to rapidly experiment with and scale AI solutions to unlock new business value from Singapore."

