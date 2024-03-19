HCLTech, global chip IP provider CAST to offer customised semiconductors

New Delhi, March 19 HCLTech and global semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) provider CAST on Tuesday announced plans to offer customised chips to enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across industries to accelerate their digital transformation.

HCLTech will enhance design verification, emulation and rapid prototyping of its turnkey System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions by leveraging silicon-proven IP cores and controllers from CAST.

This will help OEMs in varied industries including automotive, consumer electronics and logistics, to significantly reduce engineering risk and development costs, the companies said in a statement.

Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech, said that CAST’s high-quality and well-supported IP cores, coupled with HCLTech’s system integration design expertise, “will enable us to deliver superior custom chips to our customers worldwide”.

CAST is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993 and its IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace and other applications.

Like CAST, HCLTech also has a decades-long heritage of delivering superior semiconductor SoC solutions to their customers and partners.

“We look forward to working together with HCLTech and enhancing the reliability, efficiency and user-friendly nature of semiconductor SoCs,” said Nikos Zervas, CEO, CAST.

HCLTech is home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software.

