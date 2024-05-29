HCLTech infuses GenAI into MRO solution to boost enterprises' asset utilization

New Delhi [India], May 29 : HCLTech, a global technology company, has added generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solution, iMRO/4 to help enterprises raise the performance and efficiency of complex, high-value assets in transportation, technology, energy, and aerospace and defence.

HCLTech said in a release that it will launch a GenAI bot to kickstart the AI integration on iMRO/4.

The release said that the GenAI bot is aimed at streamlining and simplifying service instructions for users and significantly shortening complex asset maintenance processes in SAP S/4HANA.

"In the next phase, the GenAI-infused iMRO/4 will enable a comprehensive natural language inspection and repair findings report based on operative data within SAP S/4HANA," it said.

HCLTech's iMRO/4 provides enterprises with a comprehensive set of highly advanced and tightly integrated MRO capabilities, the release said, adding that it helps enterprises improve their processes across the maintenance lifecycle, including engineering, operations, scheduling, supply chain, customer engagement and support.

"With GenAI enhancements embedded within existing processes, HCLTech iMRO/4 will go even further to help our clients in asset-intensive industries achieve greater efficiency, enhance asset utilization and reduce cost," said Sadagopan Singam, Executive Vice President, Digital Business, HCLTech.

The release said that HCLTech is a global SAP EAM partner and SAP co-development partner for complex MRO operations, harnessing new technologies such as connected assets, geo-spatial databases, predictive analytics, machine learning, mobility and AI to optimize business processes for enterprises.

