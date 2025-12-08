HCLTech partners with Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips

New Delhi [India], December 8 : HCLTech announced a strategic partnership with Dolphin Semiconductor, a pioneer in low-power semiconductor IP, to co-develop energy-efficient chips.

This collaboration is designed to help enterprises address growing demands for energy efficiency and high performance in increasingly complex and connected environments, HCLTech said in a statement.

Leveraging its deep engineering expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design and development, HCLTech will embed Dolphin's specialized low-power IP into its silicon design workflows.

This integration will deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads, the company said.

Speaking on the development, Hari Sadarahalli, CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech said, "As AI workloads surge, data grows exponentially and sustainability becomes a top priority, our collaboration with Dolphin Semiconductor will empower our clients to lead with agility, high performance and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility."

Pierre-Marie Dell'Accio, Executive VP Engineering of Dolphin Semiconductor said, "By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing whether it is for IoT devices or datacenter ecosystems."

