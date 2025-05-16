HCLTech partners with IIT Guwahati to upskill employees in AI

New Delhi [India], May 16 : IT services firm HCLTech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to offer employees with upskilling in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies, as per a company statement on Friday.

The HCLTech employees, enrolled in the company's early-career development programTechBee - will get opportunity to pursue four-year online Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in Data Science and AI.

This initiative is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, preparing them for future leadership roles within the company, the statement said.

"Our TechBee program provides high school graduates with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers, and this collaboration with IIT Guwahati adds another valuable pathway for them to pursue their academic ambitions while gaining real-world industry experience," said Subbaraman B, Senior Vice President, HCLTech.

The HCLTech TechBee program offers students the flexibility to pursue higher education while gaining hands-on industry experience, creating a well-rounded, future-ready workforce.

Established in 1994, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has built world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities for advanced research. The institute offers a wide range of programs across various disciplines.

"We are excited to collaborate with HCLTech, a global leader in technology and innovation, to advance early-career education in critical fields like Data Science and AI. HCLTech's proven expertise in driving digital transformation, combined with IIT Guwahati's academic excellence, makes this online degree program a powerful platform," said Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati.

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI.

Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled USD 13.8 billion.

HCLTech works with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail, and Public Services.

