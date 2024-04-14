HD Hyundai, AI firm Palantir to develop unmanned surface vessel

Seoul, April 14 South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Sunday it has partnered with US artificial intelligence (AI) company Palantir Technologies to co-develop an unmanned surface vessel (USV) for maritime surveillance.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed recently, the two companies will cooperate in developing a USV for maritime surveillance by 2026 and later expand their partnership to produce a USV for use in combat at sea.

HD Hyundai said USVs are considered a game-changer in future naval warfare, as they replace traditional manned vessels to undertake various missions in hazardous zones, including surveillance, mine detection and removal, and combat, reports Yonhap news agency.

For the project, HD Hyundai said it plans to integrate the autonomous navigation software from its subsidiary Avikus with Palantir's AI-based mission autonomy technology.

Palantir Technologies has served major clients such as the US Department of Defense, the Navy, and the Army. It has participated in projects such as the modernisation of integrated combat systems for the American Navy through collaboration with Lockheed Martin.

Joo Won-ho, head of the naval special ship business unit at HD Hyundai Heavy, said: "The USV market is a blue ocean market where advanced technology plays a decisive role."

He added that HD Hyundai and Palantir will pioneer this field based on the achievements and trust accumulated by both companies.

