HD Hyundai CE India Launched R210E Excavator at EXCON 2025

New Delhi [India], December 25:HD Hyundai Construction Equipment India has unveiled its latest excavator, the Hyundai R210E excavator, at EXCON 2025, South Asia's largest construction equipment exhibition. The launch marks a significant milestone for the company as it reinforces its commitment to efficient, customer-focused, and future-ready construction equipment solutions.

EXCON 2025 is being held from December 9 to 13, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. With the central theme “Building India's Tomorrow,” the exhibition highlights sustainable growth, smart infrastructure, and technology-driven advancements across the construction ecosystem. Against this backdrop, the introduction of the R210E aligns closely with the industry's evolving priorities.

EXCON 2025: A Platform for Future-Driven Construction

Recognised as South Asia's most influential construction equipment exhibition, EXCON brings together manufacturers, policymakers, contractors, and infrastructure leaders under one roof.

Key focus areas of EXCON 2025 include:

Sustainable and energy-efficient equipment

Smart infrastructure development

Advanced construction technologies

Equipment designed for long-term productivity and lower lifecycle costs

As a leading name in the construction equipment sector, HD Hyundai CE India is showcasing its latest innovations in excavators and wheel loaders and material handling solutions with the R210E positioned as a major highlight of its exhibit.

R210E: Designed for Modern Construction Needs

The R210E is developed as a reliable and economical solution for general construction and infrastructure applications. The “E” in R210E reflects the machine's core philosophy:

High Fuel Efficiency

Economical Operating Cost

Best-in-Class Customer Experience

Enhanced Operator Comfort and Convenience

This positioning makes the R210E a practical choice for contractors, fleet owners, and rental operators seeking dependable performance with controlled operating expenses.

Key Technical Specifications at a Glance

The R210E belongs to the widely used 20-ton excavator category and offers a balanced combination of power,fuel efficiency and comfort.

Core specifications include:

Operating weight: 20,245–20,395 kg

20,245–20,395 kg Gross power: 140 HP @ 2,000 rpm

140 HP @ 2,000 rpm Bucket capacity: 0.87–0.92 cubic metres

0.87–0.92 cubic metres Boom length: 5.7 metres

5.7 metres Arm options: 2.2 metres and 2.4 metres

These specifications make the R210E suitable for a wide range of on-site applications requiring consistent digging performance and stable operation.

Improved Fuel Efficiency Through Smarter Design

Fuel efficiency is a key differentiator of the R210E. While the excavator continues to use the proven Cummins 6BT engine, also seen in the R210 standard model, HD Hyundai CE India has introduced significant upgrades in other areas.

Efficiency-focused enhancements include:

All-new hydraulics system

Redesigned machine structure

Up to 5 percent lower fuel consumption

ECO Mode and Fuel Saving Kit for optimised fuel usage

Together, these improvements help reduce operating costs, particularly in high-hour usage environments such as infrastructure projects and rental operations.

Performance Built for Productivity

The R210E has been engineered to deliver reliable on-site performance across varied working conditions.

Performance highlights include:

Excellent digging forces for demanding excavation tasks

Hydraulic flow summation for smoother, faster combined movements

Stable and responsive operation across repeated duty cycles

These features support improved productivity, helping operators complete jobs efficiently without compromising control or precision.

Enhanced Operator Comfort and Convenience

Operator comfort plays a critical role in sustained productivity, and the R210E has been designed with this in mind.

Cabin and control features include:

Spacious, ergonomically designed operator cabin

7-inch multilingual digital cluster for clear machine information

for clear machine information Integrated audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

LED lighting for improved visibility during night or low-light operations

These features contribute to reduced operator fatigue and a more comfortable working environment during long shifts.

Advanced Safety and Monitoring Options

The R210E also supports optional features that enhance safety, convenience, and fleet management.

Optional and digital features include:

Emergency switch for improved operational safety

Fuel filler pump for added refuelling convenience

Hi Track remote monitoring system for real-time machine health and performance tracking

Such features help owners and fleet managers maintain better oversight and plan maintenance more effectively.

Applications and Market Positioning

Positioned as “The No. 1 Choice for Rental Customers,” the R210E is designed for durability, efficiency, and ease of operation.

Key application areas include:

Earthwork

General construction

Waste management

Sand mining

Rental operations

This versatility makes the R210E suitable for a broad customer base across infrastructure and construction segments.

Strengthening HD Hyundai CE India's Presence

With the launch of the Hyundai R210E excavator at EXCON 2025, HD Hyundai CE India continues to strengthen its portfolio of efficient and application-driven construction equipment. The excavator reflects the company's focus on practical innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric engineering—key elements shaping the future of India's construction landscape.

