HDFC Bank Launches Country's first "My Business QR" Powered by Vyaparify -- Giving Bharat's SMEs Their First Commerce Identity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: In a major step toward empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across India, HDFC Bank today announced the launch of "My Business QR", powered by Vyaparify a digital innovation designed to give Bharat's entrepreneurs their first commerce identity.

Vyaparify positions itself as the Commerce Playbook for Bharat's SMEs, bridging the gap between jaankari (information), pehchaan (identity), battein (engagement), and vyapar (business) all through a single, smart QR code.

One QR Poora Vyapar.

The newly launched My Business QR brings together payments, identity, communication, and commerce under one unified solution. When customers scan the QR, they don't just pay they discover the merchant, view their products or services, chat via WhatsApp, and even save their contact directly in the phonebook.

This is more than a payment QR it's a Vyapar QR.

Through Vyaparify's AI-powered platform, merchants using My Business QR can:

* Create their own Vyaparify Site (digital storefront) instantly.

* Get discovered on Google and WhatsApp.

* Showcase products, offers, and services in one place.

* Convert every customer interaction into an opportunity for repeat business.

* Build trust and visibility in their local and digital markets.

Empowering Bharat's Business Owners

"Every small merchant dreams of being discoverable and trusted like big brands," said an HDFC Bank official at the launch. "With My Business QR powered by Vyaparify, we're giving them the same digital muscle a branded business profile, smart offers, and a payment gateway all in one QR."

Vyaparify team added,

"Our mission is simple Pehchaan se Vyapar tak. Every business in Bharat deserves visibility, credibility, and digital reach. My Business QR turns that vision into reality."

The Experience Behind the Technology

When a merchant registers for My Business QR through HDFC SmartHub Vyapar, Vyaparify automatically generates their digital storefront hosted at h-id.vyaparify.com/. This acts as their permanent online identity SEO-ready, WhatsApp-enabled, and customer-friendly.

Each QR code unlocks four key experiences for the customer:

1. Scan & Pay - Seamless UPI payments via any app.

2. Know the Business - Discover services, offers, and social links.

3. Chat & Order - Connect instantly via WhatsApp chatbot.

4. Save Contact - The merchant's number and brand name get saved automatically.

Redefining the Future of SME Commerce

India's 63 million SMEs form the backbone of the economy but often lack a strong digital presence. HDFC Bank and Vyaparify's partnership changes that turning every shop, vendor, and service provider into a digitally discoverable business.

By merging identity + engagement + commerce, My Business QR sets a new standard for "One QR - Poora Vyapar."

About Vyaparify

Vyaparify is an Indian tech platform helping businesses establish their digital identity, drive discoverability, and build commerce-ready engagement all without code. Its flagship offering, My Business QR, acts as the first step in a business's digital journey by combining payment collection, product showcasing, offers, and WhatsApp engagement in one easy-to-share link.

