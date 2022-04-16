HDFC Bank opens 563 new branches in January-March 2022 quarter

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, on Saturday said it opened 563 new branches and added 7,167 employees during January-March 2022 quarter.

For the whole financial year 2021-22, HDFC Bank added 734 new branches and 21,486 employees.

As of March 31, 2022, HDFC Bank's distribution network stood at 6,342 branches and 18,130 ATMs / Cash Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,188 cities and towns as against 5,608 branches and 16,087 ATMs/CDMs across 2,902 cities and towns as of March 31, 2021.

HDFC Bank said in a statement that 50 per cent of its branches were in semi-urban and rural areas.

In addition, we have 15,341 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by Common Service Centres (CSC), HDFC Bank said.

The bank's total number of employees increased to 141,579 as of March 2022 as against 120,093 as of March 31, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

