HDFC Bank, RIL & TCS were top stocks deliberated on business news channels in July fortnight: Study

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and TCS were the most talked about stocks in the first fortnight of July, according to a report by broadcast media monitoring agency Clipbyte.

Other most talked stocks on the broad cast media were Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and State Bank of India, the report said, indicating the influence that it created on the minds of the investors.

In the mutual fund, banking and insurance space; Axis Small Cap Mutual Fund, HDFC Bank and LIC occupied the top space on the six business news channels respectively captured by Clipbyte during the period under review.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund followed Axis in the MF space while SBI and ICICI Bank followed HDFC Bank to occupy the next slots in the banking segment.

SBI Life and HDFC Life followed LIC in being vocal on business news channels in the insurance segment.

“The fortnightly report that measures the broadcast media helps large corporates audit the performance of their respective agencies and facilitate in capturing the value created between paid media and earned media,” said Raman Iyer, Co founder of Clipbyte.

The report is based on unbiased intelligence report derived from the systems deployed by Clipbyte to capture the essence of narratives influencing the minds of the masses, be it stocks or brands.

India's premier broadcast monitoring and analytical services provider - Clipbyte monitors and measures over 130 television channels across the country and serves the top honchos across the spectrum be it corporate, political, sports, and entertainment among others.

