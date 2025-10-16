HDFC Bank Share Price Rise by 1.69% Ahead of Q2FY26 Results

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex continued to trade near day's high as HDFC Bank rose by 1% on Thursday, October 16 ahead of the Q2FY26 results. According to the bank’s stock exchange filing, a board meeting for the approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26) will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Besides, the bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:00 PM IST on October 18, 2025, wherein the senior management of the bank will discuss the financial results with the participants. In the previous quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), HDFC Bank reported a net interest income (NII) of ₹31,437.9 crore with net interest margin (NIM) at 3.5 per cent. The net profit was ₹18,155.1 crore.

In the year-ago period (Q2FY25), NII was ₹30,113.9 crore with NIM at 3.7 per cent. Net profit stood at ₹16,821 crore for the quarter.According to the brokerage, HDFC Bank may clock an improvement in loan growth, along with lower margin contraction compared to Q1FY26, with credit costs support earnings growth. Slippages, it said, may trend down due to lower agri-related non-performing assets. Emkay Global expects Q02 NII to rise around 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹31,561.1 crore with NIM seen at 3.4 per cent, down 22bps Y-o-Y and 7bps Q-o-Q. In the last five trading sessions, HDFC share price has remained flat.

Over the past month, it has jumped 1.7%, while rising 4.8% in the last six months. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has climbed 10.3%, and over the past year, it has delivered a strong 15% return. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,018.85 apiece on the NSE on July 24 and a 52-week low of Rs 812.15 on Jan. 13. Private lenders were at the forefront of Thursday's market gains after Axis Bank’s second-quarter results showed an improvement in asset quality and stronger-than-expected net interest margins.The Sensex has surged over 1,500 points over the past two sessions; meanwhile, Nifty was up 1.9% in the same period.