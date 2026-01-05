HDFC Bank Shares Slip 2% Despite Strong Q3 Growth, Top Loser on Sensex & Nifty

The shares of HDFC Bank dropped more than 2 percent on January 5 after the company released provisional updates for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026. HDFC Bank shares fell to Rs 977. 05 apiece, emerging as the top loser on the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. HDFC Bank on January 5 reported a 9 percent YoY rise in average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation/assignment) to Rs 28.64 lakh crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 26.28 lakh crore in Q3 FY25.

The lender's period end advances under management meanwhile rose 9.8 percent YoY to Rs 29.46 lakh crore at the end of the quarter, while gross advances jumped 11.9 percent YoY to Rs 25.43 crore. HDFC Bank’s average deposits rose 12.2 percent to Rs 27.52 lakh crore, while CASA deposits gained 9.9 percent YoY to Rs 8.18 lakh crore during the quarter. With a steady cut in the interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India, the lending profile for the entire banking sector has improved with double-digit advances growth across the board. Private sector lenders like HDFC Bank have maintained their pole position in terms of overall lending throughout the FY26 despite structural headwinds.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s Q3 earnings are expected to provide a clearer picture of the company’s performance. The bank is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on January 17. “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter / nine-months ending December 31, 2025,” the company said in a filing, dated December 23.HDFC Bank share price has remained under pressure in the near term. India's biggest private lender has lost 1.53% in a month and 0.58% in six months. The stock, meanwhile, has surged over 15.52% over a year and 38% in the last five years.HDFC Bank shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The banking stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,020.35 on October 23, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹812.13 on January 13, 2025.