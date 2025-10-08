HDFC ERGO Achieves a Milestone with the 10th Insurance Quiz Junior Finale Engaging - 3600 Schools Nationwide

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: India's leading private sector general insurance company, HDFC ERGO, hosted the grand finale of the 10th edition of Insurance Quiz Junior 2025, marking a milestone in its nationwide outreach. The event brought together some of the brightest young minds from across the country, covering a journey that saw students' participation from ~3,600 schools from across ~560 cities. The finale celebrated knowledge and the spirit of learning among students from diverse backgrounds and regions in the country.

After an intense battle of wits, Hrishant Singh and Suryansh Mishra from Sunbeam Lahartara, Varanasi emerged winners, claiming the champions title. Close on their heels were New Era Senior Secondary School and Cambridge Court High School, securing the first and second runner-up positions respectively. This year's theme, 'Decade of Impact', perfectly captured the remarkable evolution of the Insurance Quiz Junior. What began in 2016 with just 18 schools in Mumbai has now grown into a nationwide movement, impacting over 25 lakhs students since its inception. The grand finale concluded on a high note, with the winners receiving a cash prize of Rs. 2,25,000, the first runners-up taking home Rs. 1,50,000, and the second runners-up awarded Rs. 75,000.

Commenting during the grand finale of this decade long initiative, Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, "Over the past 10-years, Insurance Quiz Junior has grown into an insurance awareness movement that goes far beyond competition it's a catalyst for change. With participation from around 3,600 schools covering nearly 560 cities and deep engagement from government schools, and vernacular educational institutions, we are reaching corners of Bharat. By conducting the Quiz in five regional languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali, we're making financial literacy truly inclusive. As India advances toward IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' we take pride in nurturing a generation that is not only insurance-aware but also empowered to lead financially secure lives. These young minds will be the torchbearers, carrying the message of insurance inclusion around the country."

The Quiz commenced with an impressive participation of ~3,600 teams, with each team represented by two students from the same school, in the preliminary rounds, progressing through the cluster and zonal stages. Ultimately, six teams earned their place in the grand finale. These finalists included four zonal winners and two teams that qualified through the Eliminator round. The finalists were: Sunbeam Lahartara from Varanasi, BJEM School from Bhubaneswar, Army Public School Golconda from Hyderabad, Cambridge Court High School from Jaipur, New Era Senior Secondary School from Vadodara, and Little Angels Matriculation School from Namakkal.

Among the ~7200 participating students, 45% were girls. Also, this year the Company reached to large number of smaller towns to invite participation for this quiz, and 42% schools registered from the towns with populations under 10 lakhs. Besides, 20% schools were vernacular medium schools and 23% schools were Government schools, thus underscoring the Insurance Quiz Junior's motto of reaching across the last mile.

Adding to the excitement, all finalists were taken for a day excursion to Rashtrapati Bhavan, offering them an unforgettable experience at one of India's most iconic landmarks.

