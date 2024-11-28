HDFC ERGO's Latest Film Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Insurance Sector

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurer, has launched a heartwarming film to highlight the important role, which insurance advisors play in the lives of the customers. Featuring the conversations of real-life insurance advisors sharing their experiences and giving a glimpse into the true essence of their profession, the film aims to bring out the nobility of the profession of insurance advisors, who otherwise don't receive the appreciations they deserve.

The film showcases candid conversations anchored by the celebrity couple - RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao with HDFC ERGO's advisors from various insurance categories, viz: Health, Motor, SME etc., wherein the advisors share their real-life stories, during their engagement with customers. These real time customer testimonials highlight the way these insurance advisors have gone beyond their duties and touched lives of their customers by helping them during unforeseen times through right advice and guidance.

The film also serves as a tribute to the entire insurance advisor community who in spite of their valuable contributions in helping the customers to stay secured against the uncertainties, don't get appreciation they deserve, and are often referred to as individuals who pushes for sale of an insurance product or "chipka kar chala gaya insurance". In light of this, the latest film by HDFC ERGO aims to nudge the viewers on the nobility of this profession by citing real time examples when insurance advisors have gone beyond to help the customers.

Speaking about the film, Parthanil Ghosh, Director and Chief Business Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said "As a leading general insurer in India and a 'Customer First' organisation, we at HDFC ERGO understand the urgent need to address the low insurance penetration in India, where it is as low as 4% with around 70% of people uninsured. However, insurance is often viewed as a push product in India, with the misconception that advisors are only interested in selling policies and then they disappear. But in reality, insurance advisors play a vital role in reaching the last mile and this film is a tribute to all the insurance advisors, who have been serving the needs of the customers across the vast and remote geographies. We hope that this film will nudge the customers to acknowledge the positive impact the insurance advisors play in their lives and highlight this profession of insurance advisors in positive light, also encouraging more and more individuals to join this profession."

The film has been released across all the digital mediums like Facebook, YouTube, etc. and will be promoted on 1Up and advisors' network of HDFC ERGO. Also, this film is being distributed to the 1.10 lakh advisors of HDFC ERGO with personalised call to action.

Click here to watch the film - https://youtu.be/XWzP4i_NB9o?si=OMI6HAClkzKK3Vne

As a 'Digital Insurer operating at scale', HDFC ERGO has been leveraging Digital and Artificial Intelligence to assist its advisors. With over 1.10 lakh multi-line agents, including point of sales personnel, HDFC ERGO has launched 1Up, an AI-driven application that provides advisors with AI-powered contextual prompts for sales, retention, and daily planning, thus optimising their workflow. Additionally, the app boasts Gen AI capability, generating personalised pitches for each customer, which advisors can share directly in their preferred language. The company has also launched AQuA, the first WhatsApp bot for advisors in the insurance industry. Acting as the Advisor Helpdesk, it offers ease and convenience to advisors who can explore various services like commission statement, proposal status, claim status, policy copy, cashless garages/hospitals and branches details, product brochures, etc.

