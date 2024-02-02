HDFC Life Inspires Families to Believe and Support Children in Their Journey of Pride, Through Its Latest Brand Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: HDFC Life's latest brand campaign encourages parents to believe in their children's abilities and proactively plan for their future.

Over the years, HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has showcased various stories highlighting how parents play a pivotal role in ensuring their children's success. With India's young generation adopting digital life faster than ever, there has been a definite shift in lifestyle and habits, with parents also having to adapt to this change.

HDFC Life's latest campaign presents a heartwarming story where a seemingly distracted young boy surprises his parents with his thoughtfulness, leaving them overwhelmed and proud. The film's insight is based on the fact that today's Gen Z live in the digital age; they are self-driven risk-takers with diverse opportunities, yet remain close to their family for guidance and support. With numerous choices and options available, parents must provide proper guidance and financial support and enable them to achieve their dreams.

Click the below link to view the campaign film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgU-gahd3qY

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head, Strategy - HDFC Life said, "Today's young generation is far more adept at dealing with the fast-evolving world around us. In this scenario, it becomes necessary for parents to have faith in their children's capabilities and be adequately financially prepared to support their children with the education that would enable them to chart their success stories."

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe - South Asia, Chairman, Leo Burnett - South Asia said, "Often today's generation is underestimated and misunderstood because of their different approach to life. Our film takes one such example and shows how a son surprises his parents with his thoughtful gesture of using technology as the driving force in helping their business grow. And as parents, the best support we can offer the next generation is insuring their future, so that their ideas can soar."

The campaign is available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital and Outdoor.

