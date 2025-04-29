HDFC Life is 'Next Leader' on the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard for 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, is delighted to announce its recognition as 'Next Leader' in the Indian Corporate Governance assessment conducted by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) as of 31st December 2024. This is a testament to the Company's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and exemplary governance practices.

As HDFC Life enters the 25th year of its journey, this recognition comes as an acknowledgement of the Company's superior standards of Corporate Governance. This is the fourth consecutive year that HDFC Life has been featured as part of this prestigious list which is an outcome of the annual assessment of the BSE 100 companies based on the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework.

This scorecard framework developed jointly by IFC, BSE, and IiAS is based on the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and has been in use since 2015.

Speaking on this, Narendra Gangan - General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary - HDFC Life, said, "We are delighted to be a part of this esteemed list. For us at HDFC Life, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of Corporate Governance is a way of life. We endeavour to stay true to our commitment towards all aspects of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). We humbly accept this recognition as we continue our journey of securing lives of Indian citizens and work towards achieving the industry's collective goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor