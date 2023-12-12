HDFC Life Launches 'HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve' with Guaranteed Benefits

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has launched a new product - HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve, a guaranteed savings life insurance plan. The plan is designed to safeguard the future of loved ones' and attain their financial objectives.

Why you need to add HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve in your portfolio?

* Enjoy a Guaranteed Immediate Income as early as the next policy month

* It's completely flexible - you can customise your plan to receive benefits as early income, long-term income, lumpsum or period lumpsum (money back)

* You can choose the desired levels of protection with flexible sum assured and rider benefits

What are some of the unique features of HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve?

* Ability to design your own cashflows to meet all your dreams with the additional cushion of Guarantee.

* You can reduce the impact of inflation on your Income with increasing income option^

* Flexibility to grow your survival benefits at a rate of Savings Bank account + 1.5%

* Choose the amount ROP (Return of Premium) and the year in which you want to receive the same*

Speaking on the launch, Aneesh Khanna, Head - Products & Segments, HDFC Life said, "Everything starts with a dream, and no matter how big the dream is, to make it a reality - you need to start with a secured step. Similarly, life goals are fulfilled with regular savings and planning. You can now take your first secured step towards fulfilling your dreams with HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve product. A plan that gives you unlimited combinations to enable you to achieve your dreams with the cushion of guaranteed returns#."

^1 to 10% simple interest per annum, depending upon the increasing income percentage chosen. Applicable for income and early income option, *Choose from 0/50/75/100/125/200 percentage and timing of 1st, 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 35th and last payment year. #Provided all the due premiums have been paid and the policy is in force.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life'/ 'Company') is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity, and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life was promoted by erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.), and Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (formerly Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited), a global investment company. Consequent to implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of HDFC Ltd. with HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank ("Bank"), the Bank has become promoter of the Company, in place of HDFC Ltd, effective from July 1, 2023. The name/letter 'HDFC' in the name/logo of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) belongs to HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC Life has a nation-wide presence with its own branches and additional distribution touch-points through several tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, and new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and LinkedIn.

