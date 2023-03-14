HDFC Life's Integrated Annual Report (FY2021-22) wins Platinum at the LACP 2021/22 Vision Awards

HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, is pleased to announce that The League of American Communications Professionals (LACP), in their Annual Report Competition, has honoured HDFC Life with Platinum in the 2021/22 Vision Awards. The LACP Vision Awards is one of the most popular competing platforms for annual reports.

This is the fourth consecutive year that HDFC Life has been recognised by LACP Vision Awards. HDFC Life's FY2021-22 Integrated Annual report has been ranked 29th among the top 100 annual reports. The Integrated Annual report themed 'Reflect. Reshape. Resurge.' has also been certified as the Best Report Cover worldwide.

Speaking on this recognition, Niraj Shah, Chief Financial Officer - HDFC Life, said, "We are humbled and delighted with this recognition. At HDFC Life, we constantly strive for excellence which has enabled us to improve our scores in the evaluation parameters for the LACP Vision Awards. Winning this recognition four times in a row makes it even more special. It is our endeavour to continue enhancing our reporting standards and maintain transparency in our communication."

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers and new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com

