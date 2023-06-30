HDFC Life's Mission L.I.F.E Aims to Create Awareness on Life Insurance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: HDFC Life, one of India's leading insurers, constantly endeavours to create awareness on life insurance. The Company has been driving awareness campaigns for the last few years in order to reach out to individuals across the country.

Mission L.I.F.E - Life Insurance For Everyone (Mission L.I.F.E) is the latest addition to the series. The campaign was launched as a run up to National Insurance Awareness Day on 28th June, with the aim of bringing everyone together towards the common goal of creating life insurance awareness and highlighting the importance of having adequate life cover.

Life insurance is a necessity for every individual with responsibilities. However, awareness levels are low which is reflected in the large protection gap - India has a protection gap of 83%* which is the highest in comparison to its peers. To address this challenge, it is necessary to enhance the penetration of life insurance across all sections of the population.

As part of this campaign, HDFC Life conducted a series of activities which included chat shows, videos, on-ground activities, etc. to create awareness as well as engage with consumers both directly as well as indirectly through its wide network of distributors.

Additionally, a special series has been created - HDFC Life presents Life Sessions partnered by ET Now, which involves discussions to generate awareness about life insurance. This five-episode series is based on inputs from customers on their financial needs and aims to deliver insights by industry veterans on the importance of financial planning across different stages of one's life. It features leaders of HDFC Life along with leaders from its partner companies.

Click here to watch the video.

Speaking on Mission L.I.F.E Vishal Subharwal - Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life said, "The awareness level for life insurance is low in our country and it is our responsibility as insurers to educate individuals on the benefits of this product category. The last few years have highlighted the need for financial security for all. Through our efforts, in association with our partners we have put together this campaign that aims to reach out to every Indian, enabling them to understand the product and appreciate its benefits. We hope maximum individuals benefit from this campaign."

*Swiss Re report, 2019

