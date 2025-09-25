Headsup B2B Secures Rs. 16.65 Crore Debt Capital to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 25: Headsup B2B, one of India's fastest-growing B2B procurement and technology platforms, today announced the successful closure of Rs. 16.65 crore debt capital from its banking partners. This infusion will fuel the company's growth journey as it targets a Rs. 250 crore revenue milestone in FY25-26 while strengthening profitability.

As part of the deployment, Rs. 5 crore will be channelled into exploring new opportunities in the B2B ecosystem, further reinforcing Headsup B2B's leadership in infrastructure, construction, and green energy markets.

"This round of debt capital marks a crucial step in scaling Headsup B2B. With the support of our banking partners, we are poised to expand rapidly, innovate across product categories, and deliver greater value to our ecosystem," said Sumit Kumar, Founder, Headsup B2B.

The company also confirmed it is in advanced discussions to raise an additional Rs. 14 crore in Q3 FY25-26, underscoring its ambitious growth trajectory.

With an expanding portfolio spanning steel, road safety, electricals, and renewable energy solutions, Headsup B2B continues to emerge as a disruptive force in B2B procurementempowering contractors, suppliers, and enterprises with streamlined sourcing, financing, and delivery at scale.

Further, the company is preparing to pivot into Rapid Commerce (not quick commerce) in the home improvement and repair segment, beginning with a strategic focus on Delhi NCR.

Founded in 2022, Headsup B2B is India's first AI-powered B2B procurement and financing platform for the infrastructure and green energy sectors. Its proprietary CRM "Gati" and fast-growing marketplace have powered Rs. 200 crore in lifetime revenue in just over two years. The company works closely with EPC contractors, suppliers, and financial institutions to build a seamless ecosystem of procurement, credit, and supply-chain solutions-driving efficiency, scale, and profitability across India's growth industries.

