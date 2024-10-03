Healing Hospital Chandigarh Achieves Life-Changing Spinal Correction Surgery for 30-Year-Old Patient

PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 3: In a groundbreaking case, Healing Hospital Chandigarh, an NABH-accredited facility known for its excellence in neurosurgery, successfully treated a 30-year-old female patient suffering from severe spinal deformity and debilitating back pain. The patient, Sanju, had been struggling with lower back pain (LBA) and pain in both flanks for the past two years. Despite being diagnosed with tuberculosis of the spine two years ago and undergoing anti-tubercular treatment (ATT), her symptoms continued to worsen. Her condition had progressively deteriorated to the point where she was unable to walk or sit for extended periods, significantly affecting her quality of life. In search of relief, Sanju presented herself to the neurosurgery department at Healing Hospital Chandigarh, where Dr. Ajay Singh, an experienced spine and brain surgeon, took on her complex case.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Sanju underwent a detailed evaluation, which included an MRI that revealed near-complete collapse of two lumbar vertebrae. This had led to severe kyphosis, a forward curvature of the spine that was contributing to her inability to stand or walk comfortably. Kyphosis, especially of such a severe degree, can place significant pressure on the spine and surrounding nerves, often leading to chronic pain, limited mobility, and, in some cases, neurological deficits. Given the severity of Sanju's condition and the fact that her symptoms had progressed despite previous treatment for tuberculosis, a comprehensive treatment plan was developed. It involved spinal fixation, correction of the kyphosis, and canal decompression to relieve pressure on the spinal cord.

The surgery, led by Dr. Ajay Singh, was meticulously planned and executed. Over the course of two hours, the neurosurgery team successfully performed spinal fixation to stabilize the spine, corrected the kyphotic deformity, and carried out canal decompression to free the spinal cord from any impingement. This complex procedure was vital not only to address Sanju's immediate symptoms but also to prevent long-term complications such as further spinal collapse or permanent neurological damage. Dr. Singh and his team achieved a 100% correction of the kyphosis, restoring the natural alignment of the spine, which is a critical factor in relieving pain and improving function.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Sanju's case is her rapid recovery. Despite the complexity of the surgery, she was mobilized the very next day, walking without any support and experiencing no neurological deficits. The speed of her recovery is a testament to the expertise of the surgical team at Healing Hospital Chandigarh, as well as the advanced medical technology and post-operative care protocols in place at the hospital. Sanju's case serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of spine surgery when performed with precision and care. Her debilitating pain, which had kept her from leading a normal life for two years, was effectively addressed through surgery, giving her a new lease on life.

Dr. Ajay Singh, reflecting on the case, highlighted the importance of timely medical intervention in such severe spinal deformities. "Sanju's case was particularly challenging due to the near-complete collapse of two lumbar vertebrae, which had led to severe spinal deformity. However, with the right surgical approach and a dedicated team, we were able to achieve a complete correction of the kyphosis and relieve the pressure on her spinal cord. Seeing her walk without support the very next day was extremely rewarding," Dr. Singh noted. He also emphasized the role of multidisciplinary care in achieving such successful outcomes, crediting the collaboration between the neurosurgery, anesthesiology, and post-operative rehabilitation teams for Sanju's swift recovery.

Kyphosis correction surgery, especially in cases where the vertebrae have collapsed, is considered highly complex and demands a high level of surgical expertise. It involves not only the mechanical realignment of the spine but also careful management of the spinal cord and nerves to prevent any neurological damage during the procedure. In Sanju's case, the comprehensive approach taken by the team at Healing Hospital ensured that not only was her deformity corrected, but her spinal cord and nerve function remained intact throughout the surgery and recovery process.

For patients like Sanju, who have been living with chronic pain and reduced mobility due to spinal deformities, the prospect of surgery can often be daunting. However, with advances in spinal surgery techniques and post-operative care, the outcomes can be life-changing, as demonstrated in this case. Healing Hospital Chandigarh continues to be at the forefront of such innovative treatments, offering hope to patients who may have thought that living with chronic pain and disability was their only option.

Sanju's story is one of resilience and hope, and it underscores the critical importance of seeking specialized care for complex spinal conditions. Her journey from being unable to walk or sit comfortably to walking without support just one day after surgery is nothing short of remarkable. Her case also highlights the cutting-edge capabilities of Healing Hospital Chandigarh in the field of spine surgery, where patient-centric care and advanced medical technology come together to deliver outstanding results.

As Sanju continues her recovery, she looks forward to resuming her daily activities and living pain-free, thanks to the skilled hands of Dr. Ajay Singh and the dedicated team at Healing Hospital Chandigarh. This case not only showcases the hospital's expertise in neurosurgery but also serves as an inspiration for others suffering from similar conditions to seek the care they need.

