Health Biotech Strengthens Global Footprint at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

New Delhi [India], October 31: Health Biotech Limited (Health Biotech), a research and development-driven pharmaceutical company from India, successfully concluded its participation at CPHI Frankfurt 2025. Considered one of the most respected global gatherings for the pharmaceutical industry, the three-day international event, themed "Shaping Pharma's Future," was held from October 28 to 30 in Frankfurt, Germany, and brought together experts and innovators from across continents.

At the event, Health Biotech received a warm response from a steady flow of visitors, including international business delegates, among others. The company's product line and manufacturing capability showcased at the expo attracted significant attention from overseas customers, also enhancing Health Biotech's image as a quality-oriented pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Speaking about the company's participation, Mr. Parmjit Arora, Managing Director, Health Biotech Limited said, "Events like CPHI Frankfurt open meaningful dialogues with global partners who share our belief in quality and innovation. Our participation this year reflects the steady progress we've made in research-led manufacturing. From oncology injectables to advanced drug delivery systems, every collaboration strengthens our commitment to making reliable and affordable medicines accessible worldwide, built on a foundation of scientific integrity."

Mr. Amrit Arora, Director, Health Biotech Limited was also present at the venue. Health Biotech is renowned for formulating and manufacturing cost-effective, high-quality generic and innovative drugs. Its core business is injectables, including lyophilized, dry, and liquid forms, as well as liposomal injectables, pre-filled syringes, liquid ampoules and vials. The portfolio also includes eye, ear, and nasal drops, sterile, non-sterile ointments, and liquid as well as dry syrups, making it one of the few Indian firms with such a wide sterile range.

Health Biotech's manufacturing facility, located in the foothills of the Himalayas in the Baddi industrial belt, is WHO-GMP and ISO 9001:2008 certified and complies with MHRA norms. The facility is equipped with advanced executory features like auto-tunnel sterilization, lyophilization capacity and form-fill-seal process for sterile injectables and prefilled syringes.

The company began commercial operations in 2005 and was amongst one of the earliest manufacturers to set up a plant in the excise-free zone. Over time, it evolved into a dependable contract manufacturer for some of India's biggest pharmaceutical companies such as Cipla, Cadila, Piramal, Vetoquinol, and Lupin. Its steady growth has resulted in creating over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space, accommodating an innovative and fast-expanding range of products.

In 2009, Health Biotech entered its own marketing journey across India and global markets. Alongside this, it established a Government of India-approved R&D Centre, working on areas such as nano-particle and liposomal drug delivery, plant-based research, and bio-waste utilization. Some of its major projects include the purification of heparin from bio-waste and the development of recombinant DARBEPOETIN ALFA.

Health Biotech produces close to 1,000 pharmaceuticals across major therapeutic categories - oncology, hormones, critical care, and higher antibiotics. Its products range from injectables, syrups, prefilled syringes to creams, ointments, drops, and more. Health Biotech's leadership position in oncology, injectables, hormonal products, and cardiovascular pharmaceuticals is a testament to its manufacturing capability and flexibility.

Health Biotech's participation in CPHI Frankfurt 2025 was a reflection of its compliance with global standards, as much as, a reflection of its mission to build long-term global relations. The overwhelming response at the show spoke volumes about the confidence the company has earned with its consistent quality, niche innovation, and scientific excellence.

Founded in 2005, Health Biotech Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical organization with a research-driven approach. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, affordable formulations in the areas of oncology, hormones, critical care, and antibiotics. Health Biotech with its WHO-GMP certified production unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh has expanded its presence in both Indian and global markets by its expansive offerings across a broad spectrum of injectables, syrups, ointments and latest drug delivery systems.

