Health expenditure share against GDP increases from 1.13% in FY15 to 1.84% in FY22

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The government health expenditure's share in the country's total GDP has increased from 1.13 per cent in 2014-15 to 1.84 per cent in 2021-22, showed the National Health Account (NHA) estimates for India 2020-21 and 2021-22 released on Wednesday.

The share of government health expenditure in total health expenditure has increased from 29.0 per cent in 2014-15 to 48.0 per cent in 2021-22.

The per capita government spending on healthcare has tripled, it said.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said the decline in Out-of-Pocket expenditure out of total health expenditure from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22 reflects a very positive indicator.

Dr Paul highlighted that "more than Rs 1 lakh crore savings have accrued from the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and this has had a positive impact on the recent NHA estimates. He also stated that other schemes like the Free Dialysis scheme, launched in 2015-16 has benefited 25 lakh people."

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said that "a substantial increase has been noticed in the health expenditure of the government while the out-of-pocket expenditure has come down which is a good sign."

He highlighted that the total health expenditure has also made a significant increase which reflects the emphasis of the government towards health.

The continuous decline in the out-of-pocket-expenditure in the overall health spending vindicates the substantial efforts made by the Government in the progress towards ensuring financial protection and Universal Health Coverage for its citizens.

